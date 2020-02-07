Instagram makes it easier to manage people you follow

California [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Instagram has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier to manage accounts or followers based on your interaction with them.

To understand which Instagram accounts show up the most in your feed, you can go to your profile and tap 'Following'. The list can be categorised based on date followed: latest, date followed: earliest, or default.

You can sort this list based on your interaction such as liking their posts or reacting to stories by these accounts. You can also change the follow status or manage notifications. (ANI)

