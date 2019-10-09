California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Instagram has rolled out a new camera design that brings it closer to Snapchat.
The updated camera comes with easier to browse effects and a dedicated 'Create' mode for stickers that lets users choose from interactive stickers without taking a picture first, Engadget notes.
In the Create mode, users can also use a GIF as a background for the next Story post. The camera upgrade is now live for everyone. (ANI)
Instagram rolls out new camera with 'Create' mode for Stories
ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:18 IST
