Instagram rolls out new camera with 'Create' mode for Stories

California [USA], October 9 (ANI): Instagram has rolled out a new camera design that brings it closer to Snapchat.

The updated camera comes with easier to browse effects and a dedicated 'Create' mode for stickers that lets users choose from interactive stickers without taking a picture first, Engadget notes.

In the Create mode, users can also use a GIF as a background for the next Story post. The camera upgrade is now live for everyone. (ANI)

