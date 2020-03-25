Instagram to downrank false content on COVID-19

California [USA], Mar 24 (ANI): As the world goes in isolation mode, virtual socialising is the only way out. To help promote accurate information, Instagram announced new updates for its platform.

As the official blog notes, Instagram will remove COVID-19 content and accounts from recommendations, unless it is from a credible health organisation.

It will also downrank content, false claims, or conspiracy theories which have been rated false by third-party fact-checkers or flagged by health organisations.

Instagram will include more educational resources in Search, while a new 'Stay Home' sticker is aimed at encouraging social distancing. It is also rolling out the donation sticker in more countries to allow people to support.

A new co-watching feature allows you to view Instagram posts with your friends over video chat. The updates will be made available globally over the coming weeks. (ANI)

