Instagram to shut down snoopy 'Like Patrol' app

California [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): An app called Like Patrol which takes Instagram's defunct 'Following' Tab to a creepier level is reportedly violating the Facebook-owned company's rules and is likely to be shut down soon.

Launched in July, Like Patrol amplifies social media surveillance allowing stalking of other Instagram users. As Cnet reports, Instagram has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Like Patrol for scraping people's data without consent.

Instagram killed its own 'Following' tab in early October that allowed people to see what posts and accounts their friends were interacting with, bringing it the reputation of a stalking tool in disguise. (ANI)

