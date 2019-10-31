Representative Image
Representative Image

Instagram to shut down snoopy 'Like Patrol' app

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

California [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): An app called Like Patrol which takes Instagram's defunct 'Following' Tab to a creepier level is reportedly violating the Facebook-owned company's rules and is likely to be shut down soon.
Launched in July, Like Patrol amplifies social media surveillance allowing stalking of other Instagram users. As Cnet reports, Instagram has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Like Patrol for scraping people's data without consent.
Instagram killed its own 'Following' tab in early October that allowed people to see what posts and accounts their friends were interacting with, bringing it the reputation of a stalking tool in disguise. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Apple Card will make it easier to buy that expensive iPhone

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): At its quarterly earnings call Apple announced a new update to its Apple Card that will make it easier for users to buy a new iPhone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Twitter is banning all political ads on platform

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it will ban all political ads on its platform globally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Global smartphone shipments return to growth in Q3, 2019:...

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): People are finally buying smartphones, adding to the positive growth of the worldwide smartphone market, according to the latest data by research firm Strategy Analytics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:10 IST

Indians are least active, second-most sleep-deprived, reveals...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indians are the least active and second-most sleep deprived according to a study conducted by fitness device maker Fitbit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:09 IST

DJI launches smallest Mavic drone yet

Shenzhen [China], Oct 30 (ANI): DJI has announced the Mavic Mini, its smallest drone in the Mavic lineup, priced at USD 399.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Facebook Portal bug lets users display others' pictures without...

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): App analyst Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered a security loophole in Facebook Portal that allows users to add another user's photo album to their own Superframe, without permission.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:03 IST

A life-size Lego typewriter that actually works!

Billund [Denmark], October 30 (ANI): Typewriters may not qualify as high-tech in today's time but a replica typewriter built entirely out of Lego bricks is sure to make fans drool.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:03 IST

Apple to release trio of 5G iPhones in 2020: Report

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to be readying its first 5G iPhone for the next year, and the latest report by Nikkei claims that the modem for the upcoming model will be designed by Qualcomm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:57 IST

Spotify Kids launched for young listeners

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, with a focus on privacy and safety.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:06 IST

More than half of 11-year-olds have smartphones: Study

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): More than half of the 11-year-olds or sixth graders now have a smartphone, according to a new report from Common Sense Media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:01 IST

Microsoft makes 'very exclusive' Xbox One controllers

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): At the X019 event when Microsoft will be celebrating everything Xbox, a limited edition Xbox One controller will also be sold.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:59 IST

WhatsApp fixes bug on iOS that showed notification even for muted chats

California [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): WhatsApp has fixed a bug in its iOS app that showed unread notification badge on the app icon for messages which are muted.

Read More
iocl