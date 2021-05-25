Instagram updating 'insights' for video formats 'Reels' and 'Live' for creators

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Instagram creators have a reason to rejoice! The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform on Monday announced that it is carrying out a few updates to the 'insights' feature of its video formats- 'Reels' and 'Live' that will help its content creators and businesses better comprehend and evaluate their performance on the platform.

With the new update, Instagram will show the metrics including how many times the reels have been played, what is its reach, likes, comments and saves, just like it does for photos and normal video clips that users post on the platform. This will eventually help the creators evaluate what kind of content is famous and being appreciated by the common social media users.

On its official blog post Instagram noted, "For Reels, we will be showing new metrics including Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares. For Live, we will be showing Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. We will also be including these metrics in Account Insights to provide a broader picture into how Reels and Live shape an account's performance."

Additionally, Instagram launched new detailed information about reach in 'Account Insights'. The platform has built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts a creator is reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving reach.

Moreover, over the coming months, Instagram will also begin rolling out new preset time frame options in 'insights', expanding beyond the last 7 and 30 days. Going by the official statement released by the developers in the blog post, the photo-sharing platform will also begin supporting 'insights' on the desktop. (ANI)