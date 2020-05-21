Instagram's new guidelines will protect you against accidental copyright infringement

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Instagram has released new guidelines that make it easier for the user to avoid using copyrighted music in live videos, stories and other posts on the photo-sharing platform.

The new update includes a pop notification that comes over time to inform the users that they are using unlicensed music or art, to help them avoid violating the rules.

In the case of live broadcasts, the warning notification pops up earlier giving users more time to remove the audio so they can avoid having the stream disrupted or taken down.

"These notifications are intended to alert you when our systems detect that your broadcast or uploaded video may include music in a way that does not adhere to our licensing agreements," read the official Instagram's blog post.

However, the blog cited that there are no limits on things like music in Stories or traditional musical performances, for example, filming a live artist or band performing. (ANI)

