Intel unveils new AI chip system that can power autonomous cars

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:46 IST

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Intel has unveiled a new deep-learning chip system that is capable of crunching complex AI algorithms up to 1,000 times faster and 10,000 times more efficiently than regular CPUs.
As Engadget reports, the new system, codenamed Pohoiki Beach, is made up of 64 Loihi 'neuromorphic' deep-learning chips, modelled after the human brain, and 8-million neurons.
The chips are installed on a 'Nahuku' board that contains from 8 to 32 Loihi chips. The Pohoiki Beach system contains multiple such boards that can be interfaced with Intel's Arria 1- FPGA developer's kit. The system is aimed at making AI-enabled technologies such as autonomous driving, robotic skin, and prosthetic limbs more adaptable. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:19 IST

Microsoft is killing classic internet games old Windows users loved

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Old Windows users have no choice but to upgrade to the latest version as Microsoft is taking away their favourite internet games for good.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:18 IST

Waze will now show toll amount along your route

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Waze has added a new feature to its navigation app that allows users in the US and Canada find tolls along the route.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:15 IST

Europe's Galileo satellite-navigation system is still down

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Europe's Galileo satellite network has been down since July 11 and the European GNSS Service Center has attributed the outage to a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:07 IST

Your WhatsApp, Telegram files aren't safe once you receive them...

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): If you thought your files from encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram were safe, you're wrong. Researchers at Symantec have revealed that files saved through these apps are still vulnerable to attacks.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:06 IST

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 855 Plus for 5G, gaming, AI, and more

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Qualcomm unveiled today its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform that is designed to deliver enhanced 5G, gaming, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality experiences.

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:03 IST

US military to test armed robotic vehicles next year

Texas [USA], July 15 (ANI): The US Army, one of the world's most powerful military, is set to test robotic armed vehicles as soon as next year.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:28 IST

Detect discrimination with help of artificial intelligence

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Researchers developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for detecting unfair discrimination such as race or gender.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

Microsoft Word for Android installed more than 1 billion times

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:53 IST

How machine learning can be used to accurately diagnose breast cancer!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Breast ultrasound elastography is an emerging imaging technique used by doctors to help diagnose breast cancer, now researchers identified the critical role machine learning can play in making this technique more efficient and accurate in diagnosis.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:53 IST

New AI tool to spot spoilers for you!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have developed an AI-based system that can figure out spoilers in online reviews of books and TV shows.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung is working on foldable AR glasses: Report

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

