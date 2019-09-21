iOS 13 lets you find friends and lost iPhone with a single tool

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Apple recently rolled out its iOS 13 and with it, a ton of improvements have been added for iPhone users. One of the noticeable changes is the merging of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps.

Called Find My app, the tool shows you three options: Friends, Devices, Me; to search for your lost iPhone using iCloud account or friends or people from your contacts who were previously in the Find My Friends app, Cnet reports.

The Me tab shows options to stop sharing your location with your friends, edit location names, and turn friend requests on or off. The new Find My app is included in iOS 13 and iPadOS. (ANI)

