iOS 13 lets you find friends and lost iPhone with a single tool

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:48 IST

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Apple recently rolled out its iOS 13 and with it, a ton of improvements have been added for iPhone users. One of the noticeable changes is the merging of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps.
Called Find My app, the tool shows you three options: Friends, Devices, Me; to search for your lost iPhone using iCloud account or friends or people from your contacts who were previously in the Find My Friends app, Cnet reports.
The Me tab shows options to stop sharing your location with your friends, edit location names, and turn friend requests on or off. The new Find My app is included in iOS 13 and iPadOS. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:54 IST

YouTube makes a U-turn after verification policy change sparks uproar

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): A day after announcing changes to its verification policy for creators, YouTube is rethinking its own decision.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:46 IST

Alphabet's Wing company will soon deliver FedEx packages via drone

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Google's drone spinoff company under parent company Alphabet is reportedly set to begin drone deliveries in the next month as part of a pilot program.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:46 IST

Facebook wants to improve your fashion sense with new AI experiment

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): After suggesting people whom to be friends with, Facebook wants to tell you how to dress fashionably. The social networking giant's latest AI experiment uses a neural network to make recommendations on daily styling.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:44 IST

Say goodbye to stories in Facebook groups

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly looking at killing the stories features in groups.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:49 IST

Tinder introduces Swipe Night for series-based matching experience

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Tinder is introducing a new way to help the Gen-Z match up with their choice of people.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:48 IST

100,000 deepfake photos are up for royalty-free use

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) paved the way for many things, including the problem of deep fakes. Using technology, it became possible to create realistic images of people who do not exist in real life.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:42 IST

Dentist just made a game in MS Paint

Warsaw [Poland], September 20 (ANI): What happens when you give a dentist too much of free time? He designs a terrifying game using our favourite MS Paint.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Don't like a reply to your tweet, you can now hide it

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Twitter has officially announced that it is expanding its feature that allows one to hide replies which they think are irrelevant, abusive, or unintelligible.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:36 IST

Google Chrome update brings theme customisation, tab tracker, and more

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Google announced a slew of updates to its Chrome browser, including tab improvements and more options to customise.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:35 IST

Amazon to add 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): As global warming intensifies, tech giants are taking bold steps to undo the environmental damage. One of the steps taken by e-commerce giant Amazon is adding electric vehicles to its delivery fleet.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:11 IST

This website settles arguments for you

California [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): The next time you and your friend fight over something, head straight to Let's Settle, a website that helps you settle arguments, just at the click of a button.

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:06 IST

Huawei confirms Mate 30 Pro will not have Google apps

Shenzhen [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Huawei recently launched its Mate 30 Pro and now the company has confirmed that Google apps will be absent from the flagship smartphone.

