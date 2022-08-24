iPhone 14 launch: Apple sends out invites for September event

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Mark your calendars as tech giant Apple has officially unveiled the date for its annual event.

Apple, on Wednesday, announced that it will hold the most awaited event on September 7 at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to launch iPhone 14. The launch event with the tag line 'Far Out' will be streamed on Apple's website, CNBC reported.



Apple launch events have been virtual since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but starting with this year's WWDC, the company has shifted its focus to a more hybrid approach, calling select media to attend the events.

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the headline product unveilings at Apple's September event, there could be other announcements, including an iOS 16 release date and more, MacRumors reported.

Here's what Apple may have in store for tech lovers at September 7 event.

* iPhone 14 series



According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 percent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

* Airpods Pro 2

As per reports, Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that with self-adaptive noise cancellation, better perfromance and improved power consumption.

* Apple Watch Series 8

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "Pro" Apple Watch model. In a Twitter thread, a user said that not only will the next-generation Apple Watch come with the same design as its predecessor, but that it will also not come with any new sensors. The user also claimed that there will be no titanium variant of the watch and that instead, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours,

* New Macs and iPads

If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro. (ANI)

