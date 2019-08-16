Major Bluetooth bug leaves devices vulnerable

Washington [USA], August 16 (ANI): Bluetooth SIG, the organisation that oversees the technology's standards, has reportedly issued a security notice about a vulnerability that leaves devices vulnerable to what is called as Key Negotiation of Bluetooth or KNOB attack.

As Engadget reports, the KNOB attack allows hackers to interfere with the Bluetooth pairing procedure by making the connection's encryption key shorter than required. This makes it easier for hackers to intrude and spy on data shared between devices.

The vulnerability affects devices that use Bluetooth BR/EDR or Bluetooth Classic connection. The attack works only if both devices establishing a connection have the vulnerability. Tech giants have already rolled out patches to fix the flaw. (ANI)

