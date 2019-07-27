Mario Kart can help boost your love relationship, finds survey

Louisiana [USA], July 27 (ANI): A new survey has found that playing video games with your beloved can help boost your relationship and keep it running for longer.

Internet service CenturyLink surveyed more than 1,000 people and asked tough gaming and relationship questions to find if PC and console gaming has a positive or negative influence on their romantic relationships, the company wrote in its official blog.

Nearly 1 in 3 or 52 per cent of respondents aged between 18-24 years, reported gaming having a positive impact on their relationships. Overall, Nintendo's Mario Kart has most positively affected relationships. Call of Duty and Skyrim featured in the top three games.

Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible. (ANI)

