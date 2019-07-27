Representative Image
Mario Kart can help boost your love relationship, finds survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:09 IST

Louisiana [USA], July 27 (ANI): A new survey has found that playing video games with your beloved can help boost your relationship and keep it running for longer.
Internet service CenturyLink surveyed more than 1,000 people and asked tough gaming and relationship questions to find if PC and console gaming has a positive or negative influence on their romantic relationships, the company wrote in its official blog.
Nearly 1 in 3 or 52 per cent of respondents aged between 18-24 years, reported gaming having a positive impact on their relationships. Overall, Nintendo's Mario Kart has most positively affected relationships. Call of Duty and Skyrim featured in the top three games.
Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:52 IST

Apple regularly hears Siri recordings to improve it: Report

California [USA], July 27 (ANI): Apple contractors reportedly listen to the confidential conversations, the users have with Siri, as part of their job to improve the quality of the voice assistant.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:26 IST

Sony launches wearable air conditioner to keep you cool

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Sony's latest product from its crowdfunding platform is a wearable air conditioner (or heater) called Reon Pocket. The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:06 IST

Alphabet is using StarCraft II to train self-driving cars

California [USA], July 27 (ANI): Engineers at Waymo, owned by Alphabet, have teamed up with researchers at DeepMind, to build a technique that involves StarCraft II strategy game to help train neural networks for self-driving cars.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:32 IST

Star Wars arcade machine goes up for pre-order

Texas [USA], July 26 (ANI): Video game retailer GameStop has listed the Star Wars Home Arcade Game for pre-orders on its official website.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:30 IST

Google is giving away 100,000 Home Mini speakers to people with paralysis

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Google Nest, the search engine's smart home solution brand, is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help people living with paralysis.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple to release scissor-mechanism keypad in 2019 MacBook Pro

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to ditch the butterfly mechanism for its MacBook keypads in the future. Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the change will be adopted sooner than previously thought.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:27 IST

Facebook is removing Instant Games from Messenger

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it is removing Instant Games from Messenger to integrate it into the Gaming tab.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:16 IST

Twitter records 18 per cent hike in Q2 revenue

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Twitter released its Q2, 2019 report with revenue reaching USD 841 million, an increase of 18 per cent year-over-year.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple to acquire majority of Intel's smartphone modem business...

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Apple has officially announced that it is acquiring a majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in a deal valued at USD 1 billion.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Nintendo to release Disney-themed Switch in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Nintendo has teamed up with Disney to release a special Tsum Tsum-branded version of the Switch.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:35 IST

Lenovo launches Tab V7 at Rs 12,990

Bangalore [India], July 25 (ANI): Lenovo has added a new tablet to its portfolio today. The Lenovo Tab V7 Android tablet is designed for entertainment on-the-go.

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Motorola releases budget Moto E6

Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget smartphone called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.

