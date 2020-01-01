Meet ProtonCalendar, the first fully encrypted calendar app

Geneva [Switzerland], Jan 1 (ANI): Encrypted mail service provider ProtonMail introduced the first-ever fully encrypted calendar app.

Called ProtonCalendar, the app keeps all your events' sensitive information protected from prying eyes. According to the official blog, all the information including event title, location, and participants, are encrypted on the device before reaching the company's servers.

ProtonMail users with a paid plan can start using the ProtonCalendar beta by logging into their account using ProtonMail Version 4.0 beta. The service is currently available in the web version but the dedicated mobile apps are expected to be launched this year. (ANI)

