Microsoft adds Google Assistant support to Xbox One

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): You can now use Google Assistant with Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, the company has announced.

As the official blog notes, Xbox One now supports Xbox Action for the Google Assistant. The new Xbox Action has been released to public beta on the console today and supports English as of now.

Gamers can now control the console using voice commands such as turn on or off the console, take a screenshot, play or pause videos, and more from the Google Assistant and Home-enabled devices, as well as the iOS and Android apps. (ANI)

