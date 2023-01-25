Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook face major outage

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft's services including Teams, Outlook, Azure, and Microsoft 365, went down on Wednesday for thousands of users in India.

As per Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, thousands of Indian users were affected by this disruption. Teams and Outlook are two of the most used professional applications.

Amid the reports of the outage, Twitter was flooded with hashtags like #MicrosoftTeams and #Outlook.

After the services went down, Microsoft shared a status update on Twitter. They wrote, "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin centre under MO502273."

The outage came after Microsoft recently posted the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal financial results.

As per The Verge, an American technology news website, the software maker made USD 52.7 billion in revenue and a net income of USD 16.4 billion during Q2.

The results were shared just days after Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs. (ANI)