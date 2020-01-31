Microsoft will pay Xbox Live network bug hunters up to USD 20,000

Washington, D.C. [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): Microsoft announced a new Xbox Bounty program today. As part of the program, security researchers or white hat hackers can help the tech giant identify security loopholes in its Xbox Live network and services.

Bug hunters can share the vulnerabilities through Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) and eligible submissions with a clear and concise proof of concept can get rewards of up to USD 20,000, the official blog notes.

The rewards start at USD 500 for low-risk bug discovery and go up to the highest amount of USD 20,000 for critical bug exploitation through remote-code execution. (ANI)