Microsoft Word for Android installed more than 1 billion times

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.

In addition to Word, the company's other office apps, including Spreadsheet app Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and OneDrive, are also performing pretty well.

All these apps have more than 500 million installs, The Verge reported.

Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft and was first released on October 25, 1983.

It is interesting to note that even though cloud-based services, like Google Docs, have become popular among users over the past few years, it seems like most people still prefer to use Microsoft Office. (ANI)

