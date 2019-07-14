Representative image
Representative image

Microsoft Word for Android installed more than 1 billion times

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.
In addition to Word, the company's other office apps, including Spreadsheet app Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and OneDrive, are also performing pretty well.
All these apps have more than 500 million installs, The Verge reported.
Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft and was first released on October 25, 1983.
It is interesting to note that even though cloud-based services, like Google Docs, have become popular among users over the past few years, it seems like most people still prefer to use Microsoft Office. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:28 IST

Detect discrimination with help of artificial intelligence

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Researchers developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for detecting unfair discrimination such as race or gender.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:53 IST

How machine learning can be used to accurately diagnose breast cancer!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Breast ultrasound elastography is an emerging imaging technique used by doctors to help diagnose breast cancer, now researchers identified the critical role machine learning can play in making this technique more efficient and accurate in diagnosis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:53 IST

New AI tool to spot spoilers for you!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have developed an AI-based system that can figure out spoilers in online reviews of books and TV shows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung is working on foldable AR glasses: Report

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Amazon Prime Day: Ask Alexa to alert you about the best sale deals

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:38 IST

'Enhanced' TrickBot malware harvests more than 250 million email...

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): TrickBot malware that was first discovered in 2016 has now developed new capabilities and techniques to invade computers and harvest data. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct found servers running a spamming campaign of the enhanced 'TrickBooster' malware.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:32 IST

FBI wants to look at what you post on social media even more closely

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a call for contracts for a new social media monitoring tool to monitor suspicious activities online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:18 IST

AI to accurately detect depression through voice

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): AI algorithms can now more accurately detect depressed mood using the sound of your voice, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:37 IST

Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.

Read More
iocl