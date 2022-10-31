Millions of accounts suspended due to Instagram outage

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Instagram users are being logged out of the app as a result of an outage that began on Monday morning, and many are being told "we suspended your account on October 31, 2022," as per The Verge.

On Monday Instagram issued a statement acknowledging the ongoing problem and took to Twitter to write "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."



According to Down Detector, around 74 per cent of users reported Login issues, 16 per cent reported application access issues and 9 per cent reported server connection issues.

Down Detector reports that the outage has massively impacted Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Mumbai.

On Monday, many users were notified that their accounts had been suspended on the platform. The majority of reports of the problem come from iPhone users, with some claiming that their app recently crashed and became unusable prior to an update earlier this morning.

The suspensions also seem to be sharply reducing follower counts, which gives us an idea of how many people are affected by the problem, as per The Verge. (ANI)