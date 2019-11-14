Representative Image
Representative Image

Mind the scam: How to shop safely online on prominent sale days?

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): While online sales come with great alluring offers, they also come with the risk of frauds in e-commerce vicinity.
A similar phenomenon was observed during an active sales period in Asian countries - Singles' Day on Monday, November 11 when Kaspersky researchers reported a sharp increase in fraudulent activities around e-commerce.
Researchers detected a spike in financial phishing attacks before the big Singles' Day sale in 2018. The average number of financial phishing attacks fluctuated at around 350,000 per day in October.
Then, a couple of days before November 11, 2018, the spike in attacks reached more than 950,000. Researchers are also witnessing similar spam and phishing attacks at the moment and urge everyone to be careful with their purchases.
Moreover, some threats in mobile apps that were disguised as popular e-commerce platforms, were also found by the researchers.
The share of shops that have special offers for Singles' Day is traditionally high. In 2019, 83 per cent of the online shops were pretending to be Asian marketplaces, while in 2018 the number reached 93 per cent.
Commenting on the same, Andrey Kostin, a security researcher at Kaspersky said, "Single's Day is the best time to shop and also a peak time for phishers and spammers. They become more active during this period."
Kostin explained that people lose their vigilance in pursuit of heavy discounts and added, "Such things should not be an obstacle for those hunting the best offers. Consumers have nothing to worry about if they follow the rules of basic cybersecurity hygiene," he continued.
In order to ensure that your online shopping is not marred by spam and phishing, follow this simple advice:
If you receive a link to a great offer via email, make sure to check the embedded hyperlink - sometimes it may differ from the visible one. If it does, access the deal page directly through the legitimate website.
Make purchases only through official marketplaces and pay attention to the web addresses if you are redirected to them from other landing pages. If they differ from the official retailer, consider checking the offer you were redirected to by looking for it on the official web page.
Use a security solution with behavior-based anti-phishing technologies, such as Kaspersky Security Cloud or Kaspersky Total Security, which will notify you if you are trying to visit a phishing web page.
Never use the same password for several websites or services, because if one is stolen, all your accounts will be made vulnerable. To create strong hack-proof passwords without having to face the struggle of remembering them, use password managers, such as Kaspersky Password Manager. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:42 IST

Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:40 IST

Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

Spotify goes live on Magic Leap to let you pin albums on walls

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Spotify and augmented reality startup, Magic Leap, announced a new spatially-aware app for the headset that lets you organise your music library 'on' the walls of your house.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Google to soon offer checking accounts with banks

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Google is expanding its presence in the financial domain by preparing to offer checking accounts to consumers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:16 IST

Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Snapchat has teamed up with Gucci to roll out a new Portal Lens that transport you to a 3D world where you can interact with objects.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:13 IST

Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Oregon [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:58 IST

Apple kills 15-inch MacBook Pro for a model an inch bigger

California [USA], November 13 (ANI): Apple has put to rest its 15-inch MacBook Pro model with the arrival of its 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:25 IST

Technologies which will change our life in the next decade Part 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): I have often said that in the digital age Media & Entertainment is one of the businesses which has changed and continues to do so at a breakneck speed. Most of the remnants of the analogue era are almost forgotten or replaced with alternatives. There are no radi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:48 IST

Facebook finally lets you edit navigation bar

California [USA], November 12 (ANI): There are plenty of things to dislike in the Facebook app, but one highly disliked thing is how a lot of things in the navigation bar are serving no purpose to us!

Read More
iocl