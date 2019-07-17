Missed the first Moon landing? CBS live streams the original Apollo 11 mission on 50th anniversary

New York [USA], July 16 (ANI): For those who were not alive or were too young to understand humanity's first mission to the moon, US broadcaster CBS is live streaming the original Apollo 11 Mission.

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step on the lunar surface and experience the "giant leap for mankind". CBS is promising the thrilling mission, complete with commercials from half a century ago, Engadget reports.

It will be aired at around 9:32 AM ET on the CBS news site as well as its YouTube channel. (ANI)

