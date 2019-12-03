Mozilla Firefox Private Network's next beta phase rolls out

California [USA], December 3 (ANI): Mozilla announced today the next phase of its Firefox Private Network (FPN) that allows encrypted browsing experience to users.



The FPN is currently in an extended beta and is available to users in the US. As TechCrunch notes, the free service is restricted to 12 hours of encrypted surfing on Firefox's desktop.



Mozilla is also working on a fully featured, device-level VPN service that will encrypt all web browsing and app usage across Windows 10 devices. It will be offered at USD 4.99 per month and invitations are now open. (ANI)

