Mozilla Firefox to restrict browser notification prompts

California [USA], November 5 (ANI): Mozilla announced that it will start restricting notification permission prompts in its Firefox browser.

The company conducted an experiment to understand users' take on notifications and found the prompts to be unpopular, especially when shown more than once for the same site.

Based on the study, Mozilla decided to replace the "Not Now" option with "Never", starting from Firefox 70. With Firefox 72, user interaction with the URL will be required to show notification permission prompts. (ANI)

