Mozilla releases patch to fix another zero-day in Firefox

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:21 IST

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Mozilla has released another update to fix a second zero-day vulnerability in its Firefox browser that was being exploited in the wild.
The security loophole was being exploited to attack cryptocurrency organisations including Coinbase, ZDNet reports.
The Firefox 67.0.4 and Firefox ESR 60.7.2 versions address what is described as the 'sandbox escape' vulnerability, while the previous versions of the browser were released two days before to patch 'remote code execution' vulnerability. (ANI)

Microsoft releases new Windows Terminal for Windows 10

Washington [USA], June 22 (ANI): Microsoft has released a new Windows Terminal through the Windows Store today. The Windows Terminal is a central location to access the traditional cmd line, PowerShell, and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:19 IST

Netflix tests pop-out player for 'pretentious' multi-tasking

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Netflix is testing a new pop-out player that will make sure you continue binge-watching while pretending to be working.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Instagram tests 'Suggestions for You' feature in Direct Messages

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): In a bid to generate more engagement and ad dollars, Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that brings 'Suggestions for You' in Direct Messages (DMs).

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:39 IST

YouTube doesn't want you to read nasty comments

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature that keeps the misleading and nasty comments away from immediate viewing.

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:47 IST

Google will no longer build its own tablets

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): If you were hoping to find a new Pixel Slate making its way this year, you are in for a disappointment as Google has reportedly decided to kill its own tablet lineup.

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:43 IST

YouTuber builds new Mac Pro prototype to check if it can grate cheese

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): When Apple unveiled its new Mac Pro, the meme world compared it a big cheese grater thanks to its chassis which resembles the mundane kitchen accessory.

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:40 IST

Huawei announces three new Nova 5 smartphones

Shenzhen [China], June 21 (ANI): Despite the rough trade situation, Huawei has announced three new smartphones to its Nova 5 series, including the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:39 IST

Amazon launches first 4K UHD FireTV television with Dolby Vision support

Washington [USA], June 21 (ANI): Amazon has added a new model to its Fire TV edition of television sets with support for Dolby Vision.

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:32 IST

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro over battery troubles

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): Apple is recalling a limited number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro units over battery concerns.

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:56 IST

New technology to make heart monitoring easier

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A recently developed wearable technology made from stretchy, lightweight material is capable of making heart monitoring easier and more accurate in comparison to existing electrocardiograph machines.

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:34 IST

Researcher develops mind-controlled robotic arm

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A collaborative team of researchers has developed the first-ever successful mind-controlled robotic arm, which can help people with disability.

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:28 IST

FTC investigates YouTube over child privacy: Report

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating YouTube over its handling of videos aimed at children.

