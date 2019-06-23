Mozilla releases patch to fix another zero-day in Firefox

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Mozilla has released another update to fix a second zero-day vulnerability in its Firefox browser that was being exploited in the wild.

The security loophole was being exploited to attack cryptocurrency organisations including Coinbase, ZDNet reports.

The Firefox 67.0.4 and Firefox ESR 60.7.2 versions address what is described as the 'sandbox escape' vulnerability, while the previous versions of the browser were released two days before to patch 'remote code execution' vulnerability. (ANI)

