Mozilla rolls out Firefox 75 with revamped address bar

Mozilla rolled out today version 75.0 of its Firebox browser with improved features and an overhauled address bar.

Firefox 75.0 comes with a new address bar that boasts a clean search experience, optimised for smaller laptop screens. The top sites now appear when you select the address, making the interface neater, while the search suggestions are now more readable.

The updated browser will also locally cache all trusted Web PKI Certificate Authority certificates to help improve HTTPS compatibility. Firefox is now available in Flatpak for easy installation on Linux. Firefox 75.0 is first offered to Release channel users starting today.


