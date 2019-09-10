Mozilla's Firefox is testing Private Network extension

California [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Mozilla is testing a Private Network extension for its Firefox browser for a secure browsing experience.

The Firefox Private Network essentially routes and encrypts the connection through a secure server which is provided by Cloudflare, the official website notes.

In addition to encrypting the connection, the Private Network also hides your location from websites and ad trackers. The extension is currently available to Firefox for desktop users for a limited time in the US only. (ANI)

