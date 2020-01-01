Music streaming accounts for 80 pc of market: RIAA

California [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): More people are streaming music than purchasing physical audio products in the US, according to the latest data by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In its official tweet, the organisation noted that over the course of the decade starting 2010, streaming surpassed both digital downloads and physical products, now accounting for 80 per cent of the market.

In comparison, physical products and digital downloads accounted for 52 per cent and 38 per cent respectively in 2010, shrunk to just 9 per cent each in 1H, 2019. (ANI)

