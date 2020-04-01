NASAatHome: Space agency brings the universe at your home

Washington D.C [USA], April 1 (ANI): NASA has announced a new social media special, NASA at Home or #NASAatHome which will show the latest updates from the agency's space explorations, along with other content to keep you engaged with the universe.

As the official blog notes, #NASAatHome offers a repository of videos, podcasts, e-books, DIY projects, AR tours, as well as an app that lets you steer a virtual NASA aircraft.

NASA at home also features opportunities to interact from agency experts through Instagram live, while NASA Television is running special programming on weekdays.

The purpose behind the social media special initiative is to allow users from around the world, explore the space from the comfort of their home, especially during the pandemic crisis. (ANI)

