Netflix gets over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 due to coronavirus lockdown

Washington D.C. [USA], April 22 (ANI): As the lockdown prompted by the spread of novel coronavirus has increased the online content consumption, Netflix reported an increase of 15.8 million subscribers in its first quarter.

According to The Verge, the increase in the number of subscribers of the platform is more than half of what was expected.

However, an increase of 7.2 million subscribers was expected from the platform.

As per The Verge, the popular online video streaming platform now has 182 million subscribers across the globe.

The quarterly revenue of the company stood at USD 5.77 billion.(ANI)

