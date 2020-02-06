Netflix rolls out new data-saving AV1 option on Android app

California [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): Netflix">Netflix is rolling out support for the new AV1 video codec, which allows for efficient video compression on its Android app.

According to The Verge, the new royalty-free video coding format is claimed to be 20 per cent more efficient in video compression than the VP9 codec Netflix">Netflix currently uses.

The codec can be enabled for select titles by enabling the 'Save Data' option. It is not clear which titles are currently supported but Netflix">Netflix is promising to roll out AV1 on all its platforms. (ANI)

