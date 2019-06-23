Netflix tests pop-out player for 'pretentious' multi-tasking

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Netflix is testing a new pop-out player that will make sure you continue binge-watching while pretending to be working.

The new player allows you to watch your favourite series in a smaller floating box that is resizable and hovers above other windows and applications, Engadget reports.

To use the pop-out player, click on the small icon along the bottom of the screen. The subtitles are not available for the smaller player. The feature had been spotted earlier this month as well but not all users are able to access it. (ANI)

