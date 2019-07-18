Netflix to launch mobile-only streaming plan in India

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Netflix is making binge-watching easier and more affordable with its upcoming mobile-only plan for India.

Following the footprints of its rival media-services provider, Amazon prime Video and Disney's Hotstar, Netflix is all set to roll out a mobile-only plan, starting in India.

The upcoming plan will let customers stream the content on a mobile device, The Verge has reported.

In a letter to investors released this afternoon, Netflix stated that the plan "will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay-TV ARPU (average revenue per user) is low (below $5)."

The streaming giant announced the new plan alongside its financial results that revealed a huge decline in subscribers during the quarter. (ANI)

