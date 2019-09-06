Nintendo teases new circular Switch controller

Kyoto [Japan], Sept 6 (ANI): Nintendo has posted a video on its official YouTube channel, teasing a new Switch controller.

The video shows off a hollow circular controller, the size of a steering wheel which appears to be slightly flexible and laden with sensors. The teaser shows people using the new controller, squeezing and maneuvering it to play games.

There's also an added controller strapped to the thigh of the players. The video lacks further details on the new controller, but more details are expected on September 12, 2019. (ANI)

