Our platform stands for elevating Black voices: Instagram Head Adam Mosseri

California [US], June 16 (ANI): Instagram Head Adam Mosseri on Monday said that they will take a "harder look" at how their product impacts communities differently while stressing that the platform "stands for elevating Black voices".

Mosseri, in a statement, said that in the last few weeks, they have seen an incredible movement happening around the world and have seen communities on Instagram mobilizing to demand justice and express solidarity, support Black-owned businesses, elevate Black voices, and raise awareness for the equality of Black people everywhere.

"At the same time, we're also hearing concern about whether we suppress Black voices and whether our products and policies treat everyone equally. The irony that we're a platform that stands for elevating Black voices, but at the same time Black people are often harassed, afraid of being 'shadowbanned', and disagree with many content takedowns, is not lost on me," Mosseri said.

'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Mosseri said they have done a lot of work to better understand the impact their platform has on different groups.

"But I think there's more to do across some key areas, which fit into our broader company commitments. We need to better support the Black community within our own organization, as well as on our platform," he said.

Mosseri said one of the ways they will do this is by "taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently", specifically around Harassment, Account verification, Distribution and Algorithmic bias.

The platform's head admitted that this work is going to "take some time", but they are going to provide updates over the next few months. (ANI)

