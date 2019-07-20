Peloton builds tech that allows one driver to control two trucks

Florida [USA], July 20 (ANI): At the Automated Vehicles Symposium in Orlando, Peloton Technology unveiled a new driving system which could potentially allow one human driver to seamlessly control more than one truck.

The technology, called 'automated following', builds on the earlier PlatoonPro system. However, the latest system is Level 4 autonomy, in a truly driverless truck capable of driving on its own, without a human driver, follows a truck with a driver, Mashable reports.

The two separate vehicles are connected at the core through software, allowing control when the autonomous version is following 55 feet behind. (ANI)


