Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 29 (ANI): The mobile version of Pokemon Masters is now finally available for both iOS and Android, a month after pre-registration opened to the public.

The game is set on an island where Pokemon Masters League is held, and pairs up each of the trainer with a Pokemon and pits the player against AI in 3v3 matches, Engadget reports.

The Pokemon Company and DeNA, the mobile game company that also developed Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, have collaborated for Pokemon Masters. (ANI)

