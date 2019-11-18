Representative Image
Prepaid plans launched for YouTube Premium, Music Premium users in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

California [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India.
Users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India, the official blog notes.
To sign-up for a prepaid plan, one can follow the sign-up instructions for a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium membership, and select the required plan. The users will also be able to purchase additional top-ups for their membership. (ANI)

