Quibi reportedly lost 90 percent of early users after their free trials expired

California [USA], July 9 (ANI): The American short-form mobile video platform Quibi converted a little under 10 percent of its early wave of users into paying subscribers, says mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Of those users, only about 72,000 stuck around after the three-month free trial, indicating that the app had about an 8 percent conversion rate.



According to the firm's new report on Quibi's early growth, the short-form video platform signed up about 9,10,000 users in its first few days back in April.

Sensor Tower also estimates only 4.5 million have downloaded Quibi in total. (ANI)

