Realme 9 Pro or 9 Pro plus might be launched in India soon

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Realme VP Madhav Sheth on Tuesday teased that the company is bringing either the Realme 9 Pro or the 9 Pro+ to the Indian market soon.

Realme recently brought its Realme 9i to India (actual sales begin on Jan 22).

Sheth teased on Twitter that Realme is bringing either the Realme 9 Pro or the 9 Pro+ to the Indian market.





As per GSM Arena, the Realme 9 Pro is expected to bring a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695, and a 64MP main camera.

The Realme 9 Pro+ might come with faster 65W charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 16MP selfie. (ANI)

