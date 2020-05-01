Reddit rolls back chat room feature due to site-wide bug

Washington D.C. [USA], May 1 (ANI): Social media website Reddit has removed its built-in subreddit chat room feature after a day of its launch owing to a site-wide bug.

The company said that the new feature had several errors, and the start chatting button was non- responsive for several users.

The Verge cited the statement of Alex Le, Reddit's vice president of product and community, who on Thursday said that the feature has been "rolled back 100%."

Le had mentioned that the platform "made several errors" in the process of releasing the function, called 'Start Chatting', and also apologized for the confusion the rollout caused. (ANI)

