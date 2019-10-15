Representative image
Relive the '90s as Internet Archive releases 2,500 MS-DOS games

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:32 IST

California [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Internet Archive has released 2,500 MS-DOS games to help you relieve the '90s era in the times of AR and VR.
The retro games include action, strategy and adventure titles such as 3D Bomber, Zool, Alien Rampage, Alone in the Dark, Vor Terra, Spooky Kooky Monster Maker, Princess Maker 2, Mr Blobby, I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, and more, Cnet reports.
Fans can replay these games with the latest update from Internet Archive, which is touted as the digital library's biggest update yet. (ANI)

