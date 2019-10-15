Relive the '90s as Internet Archive releases 2,500 MS-DOS games

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:44 IST

Apple iPhone SE 2 with A13 chip to cost USD 399: Ming-Chi Kuo

California [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Apple's second iteration of its 'affordable smartphone', the iPhone SE 2, is expected to be released in Q1, 2020, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made his price predictions of the anticipated device.