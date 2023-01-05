Revisit your musical choices one year from now with new Spotify feature

Los Angeles [US], January 5 (ANI): Music app Spotify has brought out yet another new feature for users to go down a nostalgia trip.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, the music service launched a new in-app experience called 'Playlist in a Bottle', which will capture users' current musical tastes and revisit them after a year.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced that the brand-new experience feature will help users capture the moment by the time January 2024 arrives. This feature shall only last till January 31, after which users would no longer be able to create a 'Playlist in a Bottle'.

The feature shall be available starting today in 27 markets, which include Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K. and the U.S., as per TechCrunch.

It is available for both free and premium users of the streaming app across iOS and Android devices.



Earlier, the streaming platform launched 'New Year's Hub', a one-stop spot for users to access their favourite party tunes contained in a number of playlists. Some special numbers were also included from a host of pop artists like Celine Dion and Charli XCX.

Spotify took to its official blog to make the announcement for the upcoming New Year's special feature.

"We've got plenty of music to kickstart your celebration, and it's all in our freshly launched New Year's Hub. At this one-stop destination you can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from artists like Charli XCX, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, and Madame Canada herself, Celine Dion. And whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you're channeling," the blog post read.

The streaming app further mentioned that starting from January 1, users can find content to help them set their resolutions.

As per TechCrunch, this content would likely consist of workout and meditation playlists. (ANI)

