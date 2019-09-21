California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly looking at killing the stories features in groups.
Social media industry commentator Matt Navarra revealed in a tweet that Facebook will remove the ability to post stories from all groups on September 26.
This change, however, will not impact personal users who will be able to use the stories feature like before. (ANI)
Say goodbye to stories in Facebook groups
ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:44 IST
