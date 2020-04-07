Security threats, attacks on enterprises surge amid coronavirus outbreak: Survey

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI): A latest survey by Check Point has revealed that security threats and attacks in enterprises have surged during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Check Point, through Dimensional Research, discovered through its survey on 411 IT and security professionals from organisations with more than 500 employees that 71 per cent reported an increase in security threats or attacks since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The leading threat was cited as phishing attempts, followed by malicious websites claiming to offer information or advice about the pandemic, malware, and ransomware, the findings reveal.

Majority of the respondents, 61 per cent, were concerned about the security risks due to the rapid changes to enable remote working. 55 per cent felt remote access security needed improving while 49 per cent expressed concern over the need to scale-up endpoint security.

A whopping 95 per cent of respondents said they are facing added IT security challenges due to the pandemic such as providing secure remote access for employees, need for remote access scalable solutions, and work-from-home employees using untested software and tools. (ANI)

