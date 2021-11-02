Snapchat partners with NBCUniversal to bring famous quotes from 'The Office', 'SNL' and more

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Snapchatters can now add dozens of popular quotes and audio clips from NBCUniversal movies and TV shows on Snapchat's Sounds to their Snaps.

As per Variety, Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like 'Bridesmaids', 'The Office', 'Parks and Recreation', 'Back to the Future', 'Shrek' and 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) to the platform.

In addition to music, Snapchatters will be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU's catalogue to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available on.



The lineup of sounds from NBCU now on Snapchat includes this favourite from 'The Office', uttered by Steve Carell's Michael Scott: "Don't ever, for any reason, do anything to anyone for any reason ever, no matter what."

Others include "What are you doing in my swamp?!" from 'Shrek', "We're gonna need a bigger boat," from 'Jaws', "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads" from 'Back to the Future', "Noyce!" from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and "Say hello to my little friend!" from 'Scarface'.

Also in the mix: the famous "dun-dun!" sound from 'Law & Order' and the theme from 'Chariots of Fire'.

In addition to the new deal with NBCU, Snap has deals with Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, NMPA and DistroKid. (ANI)

