Snapchat's new update fixes its crashing problem

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Seems like Snapchat users will finally get rid of the bug that crashes the app on the iOS version, as the developers have rolled out an update for the same issue.

According to The Verge, if a user has been experiencing a bug where the iOS version of Snapchat crashes at launch, it can take the help of a new update available on the App Store to fix it.

On a related note, the bug that has been fixed by the update did not appear to have affected the Android version of the app.



Snapchat's official support Twitter handle has not yet tweeted about the fix despite having a pinned tweet talking about the bug, but Snap's SVP of Product has tweeted about the issue being fixed.

As per The Verge, the new update "really" fixes the crashing issues for the app.

Users can download the update by going to the App Store, tapping on the profile picture in the top right corner, and pulling down to refresh-- if the phone is not automatically updated.

If a user had turned off 'Auto-update' to avoid the bugged version, it can turn it back on by going to Settings > App Store, and then toggling App Updates on under Automatic Downloads. (ANI)

