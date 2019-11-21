Snapchat's 'Time Machine' will turn you from young to old in one swipe

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Snapchat has rolled out a new filter that can make you look your younger self from the past or older version from future in just a swipe.

Called Time Machine, the filter lets you swipe left to watch your face turn from a child to an adult. Swiping right makes you look old, Cnet reports.

The new filter is available on the latest version of the app. (ANI)

