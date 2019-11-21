California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Snapchat has rolled out a new filter that can make you look your younger self from the past or older version from future in just a swipe.
Called Time Machine, the filter lets you swipe left to watch your face turn from a child to an adult. Swiping right makes you look old, Cnet reports.
The new filter is available on the latest version of the app. (ANI)
Snapchat's 'Time Machine' will turn you from young to old in one swipe
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:45 IST
