Representative Image
Representative Image

Snapchat's 'Time Machine' will turn you from young to old in one swipe

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:45 IST

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Snapchat has rolled out a new filter that can make you look your younger self from the past or older version from future in just a swipe.
Called Time Machine, the filter lets you swipe left to watch your face turn from a child to an adult. Swiping right makes you look old, Cnet reports.
The new filter is available on the latest version of the app. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:10 IST

NVIDIA announces world's largest GPU-accelerated cloud-based...

Denver, Colorado [USA], November 21 (ANI): NVIDIA has announced a new kind of GPU-accelerated supercomputer in the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Meet Chord Assist, Google's new tool to teach guitar to deaf-blind

California [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): The universal language of music may still be inaccessible to those who are visually impaired or have hearing loss. However, Google has a solution in the form of Chord Assist.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:53 IST

Google rolls out Duplex-powered movie ticket booking for Chrome

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Google is extending its Duplex technology for booking movie tickets on the web.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:49 IST

Apple to make iOS updates less buggy: Report

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Apple is reportedly working on making its iOS updates less buggy by making it easier to spot problems early.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:57 IST

New platform to assist Indian IT professionals to connect with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): TechFynder, a latest digital technology product, has been developed to provide a dedicated platform to hire IT contractors on a global scale.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Washington [USA], November 20 (ANI): Microsoft is planning to integrate some of Google's services into its Outlook.com webmail client.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Human put in suspended animation for first time

Maryland [USA], November 20 (ANI): Doctors have successfully placed a patient in suspended animation for the first time, opening up possibilities of improved emergency healthcare services.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:21 IST

You can now create your own maps, stories in Google Earth

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): Google Earth has rolled out a new tool that lets you personalise your journey on the planet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:19 IST

Uber to soon record audio during rides in the US

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): As a safety measure, Uber will reportedly start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:48 IST

Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker launches in India

Bangalore [India], November 20 (ANI): Amazon added a new device to its Echo lineup today in India. Called Echo Flex, the plug-in device is a multi-functional smart speaker.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:40 IST

Facebook quietly launches meme-making app 'Whale'

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Facebook has quietly released an app called 'Whale' which is focused on making memes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:17 IST

Lenovo launches new ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 for SMBs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lenovo added two new ThinkBook laptops to its portfolio, aimed at business users.

Read More
iocl