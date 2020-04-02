Sony announces USD 100 million COVID-19 Global Relief Fund

Tokyo [Japan], April 2 (ANI): Sony joined the list of tech giants extending their support for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing a USD 100 million Global Relief Fund.



As the press release notes, USD 10 million from the fund will be dedicated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO), for assistance to medical workers and others on the frontline of response efforts to the virus.



The remaining fund will be directed to supporting children and educators working remotely, and in supporting members of the creative community in the entertainment industry who are greatly impacted by the pandemic.



Sony also announced that employees will be able to provide their support through a matching gift program that will be offered to its approximately 110,000 employees worldwide. (ANI)

