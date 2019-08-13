California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Spotify for Podcasters is finally coming out of beta, the company has announced.
The platform is aimed at podcasters and features a discovery and analytics dashboard, the official release notes.
The platform allows podcasters to understand and track things like average listening times, episode streams, and total listeners. Podcasters can sign up on Spotify for Podcasters to access the dashboard. (ANI)
Spotify for Podcasters goes live for everyone
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST
