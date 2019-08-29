Spotify is testing 'Create podcast' button: Report

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to easily publish their own podcasts on the audio streaming platform.

App analyst Jane Manchun Wong uncovered the 'Create podcast' button in the Spotify app and shared a screenshot of the feature from her official Twitter account.

The feature directs the users to Anchor, a podcast creation platform that Spotify recently acquired. With Anchor, users will have access to podcast creation tools such as recording, editing, background music, and voice messaging. (ANI)

