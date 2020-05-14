Spotify offers free three months subscription for new users

Washington D.C. [USA], May 14 (ANI): Online music streaming platform Spotify has rolled a new offer providing free three months subscription of its premium service for new users signing up till June 30.

According to The Verge, the offer is applicable to all premium plans including the student, family, and individual plans.

People who were earlier individual premium members and got their plans cancelled before April 14 also have the offer to sign up again for a minimal amount of USD 9.99 for three months. This brings the cost of the subscription to a little more than USD 3.00 per month. (ANI)

