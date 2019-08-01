Representative image
Representative image

Spotify premium subscribers cross 100 million mark

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], July 31 (ANI): Music streaming service Spotify released its second-quarter 2019 earnings, highlighting strong growth in premium subscribers which grew 31 per cent to reach 108 million.
Although the number is midway Spotify's estimation, it surpasses that of Apple Music which had 60 million subscribers as of June. In the official release, Spotify said its monthly active users increased 29 per cent year-on-year at 232 million users.
Spotify's total revenue grew 31 per cent year-on-year at 1,667 million euros in Q2. The company has projected a strong outlook for the next quarter with monthly active users estimated between 250-265 million with premium subscribers crossing 120 million marks. The total revenue is estimated to reach 1.94 billion euros. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:54 IST

Scientists develop colour-changing tattoos that can track...

Munich [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Getting tattooed has various connotations, from indicating one's status, and culture, to expressing one's aesthetic preferences. Now, scientists have used the technique to help one track their health in real-time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Amazon wants retailers to be packaging conscious or face fines

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Ever ordered something from Amazon that was too small for the packaging or too complex to open? Well, Amazon wants to change this.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

US may ban social media apps with infinite scrolling, addictive...

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Popular apps including Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube may come under fire if the US government agrees to pass a bill that seeks to ban apps exploiting human psychology.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple Card is coming in August, confirms CEO Tim Cook

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the sidelines of announcing its quarterly earnings, Apple also confirmed that its Apple Card will begin accepting applications starting August.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:09 IST

Lenovo launches AI-enabled Yoga S940 ultraslim laptop, Yoga...

New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Lenovo launched two new devices from its Yoga series today. The Yoga S940 is powered by artificial intelligence and boasts advanced and display technologies. The Yoga A940 is an all-in-one desktop aimed at content creators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:07 IST

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for transactions

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its payments platform Google Pay that will make transactions more transparent for users.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:07 IST

Apple reports all-time record revenue from services, wearables

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Apple announced financial results for fiscal 2019 third quarter, recording a one per cent increase in quarterly revenue at USD 53.8 billion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:16 IST

LAPD officers' personal information stolen in data breach

Los Angeles [USA], July 30 (ANI): Personal information of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers has been reportedly stolen in what appears to be a data breach.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:15 IST

Waze now allows drivers to invite riders to join carpool

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Waze has updated its Carpool app to let drivers invite multiple riders to join a ride.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:30 IST

MediaTek releases Helio G90 series for advanced smartphone gaming

Hschinu [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): MediaTek has released a new line of chipsets, Helio G90 and G90T, which are designed to enhance the gaming experience on smartphones.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Sound One X6 wireless bluetooth earbuds launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 30 (ANI): Audio device maker Sound One added a new device to its portfolio today, the Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with mic and feature a sleek and premium design.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:14 IST

Google Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone to come with Soli

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Google has given a peek into some new features for its Pixel 4 flagship smartphone that is likely to release in October.

Read More
iocl